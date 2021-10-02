Morris County Native, Addiction Recovery Advocate Heather Ryan Dies After Cancer Battle, 35

Morris County resident, and addiction recovery advocate Heather Ryan died Feb. 7 after a five year battle with breast cancer. She was 35.

Born in Dover, Ryan attended Mount Olive High School, where she played soccer, basketball, and ran track, graduating in 2004, her obituary says.

Ryan went on to study business and marketing at Villanova University School of Business, where she graduated in 2008, her memorial says.

Ryan was then employed in the marketing field for several years, most recently working for Wyndham Worldwide, according to her obit.

Outside of work, Ryan loved to spend time with her family. A Budd Lake resident at the time of her death she was known for helping people through their battle with addiction.

“She has been instrumental in helping several individuals overcome their addictions,” reads her obituary.

Ryan began fighting her own battle in 2016, when she was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer, according to a GoFundMe started to support her medical expenses.

“To know Heather is to love her,” reads the fundraiser, which garnered more than $4,300 in donations.

“If you know her, you know how she has fought the battle with cancer with optimism and courage. Heather is grace and positivity personified.”

Ryan is predeceased by her fiancé, Cagney Moog, and survived by her parents, Kevin and Susan Ryan; her brothers, Michael Ryan and Nicholas Ryan, as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Ryan’s memorial will be held Feb. 11 at William J. Leber Funeral Home in Chester.

Contributions can be made in Ryan’s name to the Susan G. Komen Foundation for Breast Cancer.

