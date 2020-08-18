Morris County Mom Joan Jennings Was Pioneer For Women In Engineering, 58

The Morris County community is mourning the loss of local mom and engineering industry pioneer Joan Susan Jennings.

Jennings, 58, died after a long battle with cancer on August 4, her obituary says.

A resident of Chatham, Jennings graduated from Scotch Plains Fanwood High School in 1980 and earned an engineering degree from Lafayette College in 1984, where she was one of the few female engineering majors in her class.

Five years later, she married Bob Jennings and pursued opportunities in underwriting and HR before working as a loss control engineer and consultant at Chubb & Son Inc.

Jennings and her husband had two children, Rob and Michelle, with whom she shared her love of athletics. Jennings played platform tennis and volleyball and coached her daughter’s field hockey team, her obituary says.

“Joan’s laugh carried across parking lots, and she always made those around her smile,” reads her obituary. “She was one of the most thoughtful people imaginable, often putting her needs aside to take care of others.“

Jenning's funeral mass was held Aug. 11 at Corpus Christi RC Church in Chatham.

Click here for the full obituary.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.