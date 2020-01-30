Morris County Mom Found Dead Behind Newark Strip Mall

The body of a Morris County mom was found behind a strip mall in Newark, news reports say.

The woman was later identified in a news report by RLS Media as Crystal Sperry, 46, formerly of Dover and Jefferson.

Nearly $2,300 had been raised as of Thursday on a GoFundMe launched by one of her five children, Angel Sperry.

Sperry's body was found near a dumpster behind the Nevada Mall on Court Street in Newark just before 7:45 a.m. Jan. 17, RLS Media reports.

The incident was not ruled a homicide and no suspicious activity was suspected, the report says.

Angel Sperry penned a touching tribute to her mom on Facebook.

"My mom always wanted to be better for her children, she did the best she could do," Sperry wrote.

"She always apologized for her regrets and in response to her apology, I made sure she knew she was SO loved, despite anything we might have gone through, she was everything she could be for us."

The proceeds will go toward funeral arrangements.

