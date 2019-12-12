Morris County Girl Dies After Cancer Battle

Anna Catherine McFarland of Long Valley died surrounded by her family on Nov. 24 after a valiant 16-month battle with leukemia. She was 14 years old.

The West Morris Central High School freshman was remembered in her obituary for her creative mind, joyous spirit -- being an April Fool's baby -- and love for animals.

"There was never a moment where her personality seemed beat down by her cancer," Becca Bartiromo wrote on her obituary.

"She was such a ray of sunshine and I am so honored and blessed to have known her for the brief time that I did."

"The spirit of that beautiful girl will remain with me always, and I am grateful for having gotten to observe her bravery from afar," Adair Margo added. "Anna taught me how to live life better."

Anna is survived by her parents, Mike and Becky McFarland; older brother Hudson; grandmother Martha McFarland; aunts Patricia McFarland, Cindy McFarland Brown and husband Curtis, Beverly Floyd and husband Tim, Susan Stringer and husband LaRay; and uncle Steve McFarland.

She is also survived by cousins and countless friends.

Donations in Anna's name can be made to Sarah's Fight for Hope Foundation .

Her family thanked nurses and staff at Goryeb Hospital in Morristown and at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

