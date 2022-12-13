Morris County Dad Mike Kaschak Dies Suddenly, 30

Michael Anthony Kaschak, a beloved Netcong husband and father of two, died suddenly on Monday, Dec. 5, according to his obituary. He was 30.

Loved ones said Mike worked as a heavy machinery operator, and cherished his time in the outdoors, especially riding quadrunners and camping with his family.

Mike leaves behind a wife, Mary, sons Marco and Michael, parents John and Anita, and many siblings, nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends, his obit says.

The family intends to set up a non-profit foundation in Mike's honor, "Kickin' It With Kaschak," which they say will benefit addiction recovery and support efforts in the area, according to loved ones.

His memorial service was observed on Monday, Dec. 12.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.