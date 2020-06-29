Morris Catholic Native John Aliprandi, 23, Was 'Down To Earth With Big Heart'

Those who knew John Aliprandi are remembering him for being down to earth and big-hearted.

The Morris County native died June 23. He was 23 years old.

John attended and participated in athletics at Morris Catholic, excelling in football, lacrosse and wrestling, his obituary says.

He earned the nickname “Goose” and was known to spend numerous hours in the gym. John also enjoyed listening to electronic dance music and had worked as a plumber’s assistant at KB Plumbing, which was owned by his former football coach.

“As we try and mend our broken hearts, we remember all the many blessings John brought to our lives and we will honor him now and always,” his obituary says.

Click here to view John’s obituary on Norma Dean Home for Services.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.