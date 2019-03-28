Contact Us
MLB Catcher John 'Honey' Romano Of Hoboken Dies, 84

John "Honey" Romano.
John "Honey" Romano. Photo Credit: https://sabr.org/bioproj/person/7ad8ef44

Hoboken native and Major League Baseball catcher John "Honey" Romano died on Feb. 24. He was 84 years old.

Born in Hoboken, John lived in Upper Saddle River before moving to Florida in 1998.

He was a Major League Baseball catcher for the Chicago White Sox (1958-59) and (1965-66) and played in the 1959 World Series.

He was with the Cleveland Indians (1960 – 64) and was a 4 time All Star Catcher. He played for the World Series Champion St. Louis Cardinals in 1967. His lifetime batting average was .255 with 129 home runs and 417 RBI’s.

John is survived by his wife, Irene; three sons, John Richard (Lisa), Allen (Ruth), and Robert (Katherine). He is also survived by six grandsons and one granddaughter.

Donations in John’s memory may be made to the Rock Steady Boxing for Parkinson at the Marco Island YMCA.

