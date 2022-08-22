Missing Hoboken Mom Found Dead At Jersey City Motel, Loved Ones Say

The body of a Hoboken mom who went missing last week was apparently found at a Jersey City motel, according to those who knew her and the Hudson County View.

Kyelia Colon was reported missing on Wednesday, Aug. 17. A body found at the Skyway Motel on Tonnele Avenue in Jersey City was believed to be that of Colon's, Hudson County View reports.

A spokesperson for the Jersey City Police Department did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment placed Monday, Aug. 22.

Colon, a mom and longtime advocate for the Hoboken Housing Authority, had dozens of Facebook tributes rolling in for her.

