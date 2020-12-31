Millburn High School Athlete Robbie Almgren III Dies, 17

Millburn High School senior athlete and lifelong Short Hills resident Robert "Robbie" Almgren III died on Dec. 27.

The 17-year-old succumbed to the sudden effect of AML Leukemia, which began Christmas night, his obituary says.

Robbie grew up playing lacrosse, football and basketball. A senior at Millburn High School, Robbie played for the Millers and the NJ Riot Club team, and was also a trumpet player.

Robbie planned on playing lacrosse for the Union College Dutchmen next year. He had a close-knit group of friends and will be sorely missed, his obituary says.

He is survived by his parents Laura and Bob; sister Reilly; grandmother Jackie O’Donnell; aunts, uncles and cousins; and his old English Sheepdog Winston.

Visitation will be Jan. 1 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Wm. A. Bradley & Son Funeral Home, in Chatham.

A Memorial Gathering exclusively for Robbie's classmates will be held at St. Rose of Lima Church in Short Hills, from 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 31.

A Funeral Mass will be in the Sanctuary of St. Rose of Lima Church in Short Hills by invitation only.

