Midland Park Navy Sailor Dies In Afghanistan

Midland Park is mourning the loss of a U.S. Navy sailor who died in Afghanistan.

Kevin Yali died on June 19 in an attack, a colleague said on Twitter. He was 27 years old.

A Paterson native, Yali served four separate deployments and had been working as a private contractor when he died, News12 reports.

Kevin is survived by his parents, Oscar and Daisy Yali; as well as brothers Oscar Yali and Victor Patrocino.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home in Franklin Lakes. A funeral service will follow at 8 p.m.

Cremation will be private.

