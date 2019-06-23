Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Obituaries

Midland Park Navy Sailor Dies In Afghanistan

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Kevin Yali
Kevin Yali Photo Credit: Yali Family/Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home

Midland Park is mourning the loss of a U.S. Navy sailor who died in Afghanistan.

Kevin Yali died on June 19 in an attack, a colleague said on Twitter.  He was 27 years old.

A Paterson native, Yali served four separate deployments and had been working as a private contractor when he died, News12 reports.

Kevin is survived by his parents, Oscar and Daisy Yali; as well as brothers Oscar Yali and Victor Patrocino.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home in Franklin Lakes. A funeral service will follow at 8 p.m.

Cremation will be private.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.