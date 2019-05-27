Michael Valentine Of Norwood Dies, 36

Michael Gregory Valentine of Norwood died on May 26. He was 36 years old.

A Bergen Catholic and St. Joseph's graduate, Valentine enjoyed playing hockey. He worked as a video editor for Deluxe Entertainment in Northvale, his obituary says .

He is survived by his parents, Gregory Valentine and his wife Evelyn, and Ellen Valentine; his brother Matthew and his wife Lindsay; niece and nephew Brooke and Jack; along with countless other friends and relatives.

Visitation will be June 3 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Pizzi Funeral Home in Northvale.

A funeral service will be June 4 beginning at 11 a.m., at the funeral home, and then Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Tenafly for a Memorial Service beginning at noon.

