Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Obituaries

Marco M. Giasullo, 31, Scotch Plains Native Who Loved Golf, Playing Guitar

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Marco Giasullo
Marco Giasullo Photo Credit: Memorial Funeral Home, Fanwood

Funeral services are planned later this week for Marco M. Giasullo, who died suddenly on June 8.

A Dover resident, Marco grew up in Scotch Plains and was a graduate of Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School, where he was a pitcher for the varsity baseball team. After earning an economics degree from the University of Rhode Island he worked in the banking industry in Rhode Island and in New Jersey.

An avid fan of the New York Yankees, Marco also loved to play golf. He played guitar and loved to mix music on his computer.

He is survived by his father, Robert Giasullo, and his wife, Teresa Parente Giasullo; his mother, Bonni Martin; sisters, Briana Giasullo and Micaela Parente; step-sister, Alexandra Miller; step-brother, Sean Orban and his wife, Julie; and his aunt, Caryl Watkins.

Visitation will be at Memorial Funeral Home, 155 South Ave., Fanwood, on Thursday, June 13 from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 14 at 11 a.m. at St. Bartholomew the Apostle Roman Catholic Church in Scotch Plains. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marco’s memory to CARES in Rockaway or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.