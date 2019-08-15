Mahwah Dad Scott Hindon Was Passionate Baseball Player, Accomplished Travel Manager

Scott M. Hindon of Mahwah died on Aug. 8. He was 47 years old.

Born in Ridgewood, Scott grew up in Ho-Ho-Kus and graduated from Midland Park High School in 1990, his obituary says.

He attended Ramapo College where he played baseball, and continued playing in other Bergen County leagues later on.

Scott lived in Fair Lawn before moving to Mahwah. He enjoyed sports games (Cowboys, Mets and Devils, particularly), traveling with his wife, Erin, and all-things music related, the obit says.

He was proud of his accomplishments as a corporate travel manager and event planner.

Scott is survived by his wife Erin L. Gilligan, daughter Willow A. Hindon; dad William (Bill) Hindon, his wife Nora; step-son Connor H. Haroutunian; and step-daughters Jenna L. Haroutunian, Nicolette R. Haroutunian.

He is also survived by his brother Mark A. Hindon; step-sisters: Kara Isgro, Andrea Cosmillo, her husband Kyle; Deirdre Minissale and two nephews Brody and K.J.

Interment was private.

Donations in Scott's memory can be made to the American Stroke Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241.

