Obituaries

Mahwah Dad Dies After Being Admitted To ER With Pneumonia

Cecilia Levine
Edwin Reyes died at 32 years old.
Edwin Reyes died at 32 years old. Photo Credit: GoFundMe

The community is rallying for the family of a Mahwah dad who died just after being admitted to the emergency room with pneumonia.

More than $6,900 had been raised as of Tuesday evening on a GoFundMe for Edwin Reyes, who died on Aug. 8. He was 32 years old.

Reyes is survived by his two daughters, Mia May, 3, and Elena Lynn, 1; along with his wife Christine Mapes, his obituary says.

"Edwin passed suddenly, he was admitted to the ER with pneumonia and an enlarged heart, the campaign says. "A few hours later he was gone.

"He was so much to so many people. An incredible life partner to Christine, an amazing, all hands-on father to Mia and Elena, a loving son and brother to the Reyes family."

More than $6,900 had been raised as of Tuesday evening on a GoFundMe for Reyes' family.

Services were private.

Click here to donate.

