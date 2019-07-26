'Loving, Devoted' Wayne Mom Sara Gordon Dies Suddenly, 38

Sara Gordon of Wayne died suddenly on July 23. She was 38 years old.

Sara was being remembered as a caring mom to her son and a bright light, "fighting forward through all that tried to keep [her] down."

Growing up in Wayne, Sara played soccer at Wayne Hills High School and excelled in the school's marching, concert and jazz bands. She also sang in the school's choir.

Sara was also a talented artist who painted, sketched, and was an extremely competent photographer. One of her drawings was sold to someone as a tattoo, her obituary says.

She went on to earn her associate's degree in criminal justice at Morris County Community College, an endeavor that took nearly six years due to health issues.

In December 2002, Sara became a mom and met the "love of her life" -- her son Timothy. She was a devoted and nurturing mom who volunteered in nearly all of his extracurriculars.

Sara is survived by her son, Timothy Waldron; parents Lori and George Gordon; brother Daniel Gordon and his wife Sandra of Columbia; sister Lindsay Gordon and her fiancé Kevin Tilson; nieces Samantha, Julia, and Mileena; nephew Demetrius; her son’s father Adam Waldron.

Visitation is from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. July 26 at the Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home in Wayne. Services will be at 10 a.m. July 27 at the funeral home, with interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery in West Milford.

