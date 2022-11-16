Louis Tor Of Passaic County Dies, 39

Beloved Wayne native Louis R. Tor died in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Friday, Nov. 4. He was 39.

Born in Pompton Plains, Louis was raised in Wayne before graduating from Wayne Valley High School in 2001, his obituary and social media pages say.

Louis later moved to Myrtle Beach, SC, with his wife, Danielle, in 2015, according to his memorial.

Louis had an incredible heart and countless hobbies. He loved spending time with his family, especially fishing at the “Honey Hole.”

He never got tired of watching the New York Giants on television, and he had grown fond of collecting all sorts of shoes throughout the years.

He made frequent trips to the beach to take walks and look for shark teeth — but he was perfectly content staying home to visit with his cats as well.

But above all, Louis was absolutely crazy about his wife, whom he met when he was 21, and quickly became inseparable.

“Nothing in the world meant more to Lou than his family and his friends,” reads Louis’ obituary. “He had a wonderful sense of humor and could always make you smile no matter what the situation. He was compassionate, generous, and would go out of his way to help anyone that needed it.”

In addition to his loving wife, Louis is survived by his parents, Blane Tor and Nancy Cole; brother, Blane M. Tor; two sisters, Crystal Rakauckas and her husband, Tom, and Raven Howarth; two nephews, Hayden and Eli, and three nieces, Lily, Dahlia, and Ariel; as well as several other family members and dear friends.

Meanwhile, more than $18,300 has been raised on a GoFundMe for Louis’ family.

Louis’ funeral will be held at Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home in Cedar Grove on Saturday, Nov. 19.

“Lou touched the lives of every person he came across and will be deeply missed by his family and friends,” Louis’ obituary says.

