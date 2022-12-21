Longtime Passaic Resident Veronica Bravo Dies After Valiant Cancer Battle, 45

Support is pouring in for the family of Passaic mom Veronica Bravo, who died after a valiant battle with cancer on Monday. Dec. 12 at the age of 45.

Born in Holyoke, MA, to Juan and Miriam (Torres) Medina, Veronica was a longtime Passaic resident, her obituary says.

She had an enlightening personality and was known for the care and compassion she held for her three children, Logan, Jade, and Caleb.

In addition to her children, Veronica is survived by husband and Paterson firefighter Sergio Bravo; a sibling, John Medina, as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Meanwhile, more than $18,400 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Veronica’s final expenses as of Wednesday.

“She was special to everyone - a loving wife, a nurturing mother, a wonderful daughter, a caring sister, a best friend, and a truly beautiful soul we all loved,” reads the campaign.

“We know she fought fiercely with everything in her to keep going, but colon and liver cancer eventually proved to be opponents she could not beat.”

Veronica’s interment was held at Crest Haven Memorial Park in Clifton on Saturday, Dec. 17.

“Veronica's prolonged sickness impacted her family both emotionally and financially,” the fundraiser says. “This GoFundMe account was created to help offset the immediate costs associated with her passing and upcoming expenses that will surely arise.”

“Love, prayers, support, and sympathy are easily given, but let us not forget the many other ways we can help, including financial support.”

