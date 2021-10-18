Longtime Morris County Resident, Beloved Dad Bruce Harris II Dies Suddenly At 36

Longtime Morris County resident and beloved dad Bruce “Slim” Wayne Harris II died suddenly in Manville on Oct. 3 at the age of 36.

Born in Livingston, Harris attended Morris School District Schools, where he played soccer and baseball during his elementary years, his obituary says.

As he grew older, Harris developed a passion for football, coffee and video games and had worked as a server at several restaurants — most recently, The Randolph Diner.

Harris was known for his outgoing personality and “dry” sense of humor and love of debate, his memorial says.

“He loved to debate and get his point across, even if you didn’t want to hear it,” reads his obituary.

“Bruce was always up for a discussion that would get your mind rolling with deep thoughts and intriguing conversations.”

Above all, Harris is remembered as a caring father and uncle who loved spending time with his young daughter, Madison, as well as his nephews, Sekayi and Na’im.

In addition to his daughter and nephews, Harris is survived by his mother, Pamela S. Watson; step-father, James E. Watson; sister, Nailah K. Taylor Hill; grandfather, Deacon Norman N. Abraham, Sr., as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Harris’ funeral was held Oct. 11 at Calvary Baptist Church on Martin Luther King Avenue in Morristown.

Click here for the full obituary of Bruce “Slim” Wayne Harris II.

