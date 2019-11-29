Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Lodi Middle School PTO Treasurer, Mom Marta Vartolone Dies, 48

Lodi's Marta Vartolone (nee Abbondante) died on Nov. 25. She was 48 years old.
Lodi's Marta Vartolone (nee Abbondante) died on Nov. 25. She was 48 years old. Photo Credit: Marta Vartolone

The death of a Lodi mom has sparked an online campaign to help her two kids and husband.

Marta Vartolone (nee Abbondante) died on Nov. 25. She was 48 years old.

More than $250 had been raised for her family on a GoFundMe as of Friday morning.

Vartolone earned her Bachelor's degree in science from Montclair State University.

She had been serving as treasurer of the Thomas Jefferson Middle School PTO and was a parishioner of St. Joseph R.C. Church in Lodi, her obituary says.

Vartolone is predeceased by her parents, Onofrio and Maria Abbondante.

She is survived by her husband, Mark Vartolone; children, Vincent and Marissa; siblings Angelo Abbondante and Maryanegla Abbondante.

Click here for arrangements.

