Linden Man With Special Needs, 26, Dies In Apartment Fire

A Linden man was killed in a two-alarm blaze that broke out at his apartment, authorities said.

Cyril Spinks, 26, was inside of his second-floor McCandless Street apartment when the fire broke out around 8 p.m. Monday, authorities said.

Affectionately known as "Chewy," Spinks -- formerly of Elizabeth -- had special needs and was being remembered as an "amazing soul."

The 1400 block building's second floor was fully-engulfed in flames when firefighters and law enforcement officers arrived, Linden police said.

Firefighters from Linden, Elizabeth, Rahway, Roselle Park, and Garwood battled the two-alarm blaze for about 45 minutes before it was extinguished.

Spinks' apartment was destroyed and a first-floor business suffered smoke and water damage, authorities said.

Donations toward arrangements can be emailed to Spinks' mom Alissa Green .

