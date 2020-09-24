Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Lifetime Lake Hiawatha Resident, Mother Of 3 Lisa Marie Butera Dies, 32

The Lake Hiawatha community is mourning the death of lifelong resident and mother of three Lisa Marie Butera on Sept. 17 at the age of 32.

Born in Morristown, Butera graduated in 2006 from Parsippany High School, her obituary says.

After receiving a master’s degree in Human Resources, Butera worked in Parsippany as an Account Manager for The Execu Search Group.

Butera is survived by her daughters, Bianca Ann, Aria Gianna and Mia Marie; her father, David J. Butera; and his wife, Keli, of Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

She is also survived by several stepsisters, aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.

Butera’s funeral services were held at the Par-Troy Funeral Home in Parsippany Sept. 24 at 10:30 a.m.

Click here for the full obituary.

