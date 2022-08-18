Lifelong Sussex County Resident, Devoted Father Dies Suddenly, 46

Lifelong Sussex County resident and devoted father John F. Glennen died unexpectedly at his home on Friday, August 5. He was 46.

Born in Port Jervis, NY, John grew up in the Sussex-Wantage area, where he attended High Point Regional High School, his obituary and social media pages say.

John had worked for several years as a flooring journeyman for Johnny B’s Floor Covering in Toms River, his memorial says.

John was remembered as a kind and caring soul who was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.

Above all, John was a devoted father to his loving daughters, Destiny Rose Glennen and Krysta Dziados.

In addition to his daughters, John leaves behind his mother, Katherine (Wilson) Glennen; his brothers, Thomas “Tucker” Glennen, Jr. and Thomas E. Storms; his former fiancé, Aja (Beck) Lairson; his cousins, LeeAnn Read, Jimmy and Tammy LaBar and Cindy Read and Bobby Read, and Jessica Yanish; his niece, Kelsey Glennen; as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

John’s funeral was held at Pinkel Funeral Home in Sussex on Thursday, August 11.

Click here to view the full obituary of John F. Glennen.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.