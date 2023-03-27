Lifelong Morris County Resident, Beloved Salon Receptionist Gina DiPasquale Dies, 27

Lifelong Morris County resident and beloved salon receptionist Gina M. DiPasquale died at Morristown Medical Center on Monday, March 7. She was 27.

Born in Morristown, Gina lived in Parsippany her whole life and graduated from high school in 2013, her obituary says.

She went on to study sociology at William Paterson University before earning her bachelor’s degree.

Gina most recently worked as a receptionist for Shear Perfection in Lake Hiawatha, where she was known as the “friendliest, kindest, most dedicated worker and a great friend,” according to a heartfelt tribute from the business:

Gina was also a devoted and compassionate daughter, sister, and friend. She loved concerts, the NJ Devils, and all things Disney.

She is survived by her loving parents, Anthony and Wendy A. (nee-Weaver); her brother, Anthony III; her maternal grandmother, Kathleen Weaver; her uncle, Jeff Weaver and his wife, Chrissy; her cousins, Harrison and Logan Weaver, her dog, Elliot (Bucky), as well as many extended family members and close friends.

Gina’s memorial was held at the Par-Troy Funeral Home in Parsippany on Friday, March 10.

“Gina will forever be in our hearts and though she left us way too soon, she will always be remembered by all who knew her,” reads her obituary.

Click here to view the full obituary of Gina M. DiPasquale.

