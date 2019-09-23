Liam O'Connell, 40, Of Hoboken; Fought Cancer With 'Humor And Grace'

Liam Patrick O'Connell of Hoboken died at home Friday. He was 40 years old.

He died from a rare form of nueroendocrine cancer, which he battled for eight months with "humor and grace," loved ones said.

Born in Red Bank to Timothy and the late Catherine O'Connell, he graduated from Holmdel High School and Boston College before embarking on a successful career as a financial adviser. He worked for Merrill Lynch for 15 years and finished his career with Morgan Stanley.

Along with his father, he is survived by his wife Stefanie; brothers Tim O’Connell Jr and Sean O’Connell (Kristin); nephew, Grady O’Connell; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He loved the New York Jets, Long Beach Island, Turks and Caicos, country music and a good game of poker. He also treasured his many friends and family, especially his wife Stefanie.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Lawton-Turso Funeral Home in Hoboken (corner of Washington and Seventh streets, parking on Seventh). A funeral Mass will be offered on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Church of St. Catharine in Holmdel, 108 Middletown Road.

Entombment will follow at Holmdel Cemetery and Mausoleum, 900 Holmdel Rd, Holmdel.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.