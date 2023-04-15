Legendary Bergen County Baseball Coach Ralph Cobb Dies, 92

Legendary Bergen County high school baseball coach Ralph Cobb died on Wednesday, April 5. He was 92 years old.

Cobb was born and raised in North Arlington and graduated from Rutgers University. A standout baseball player, he earned a tryout with the then-New York Giants and later served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1955, his obituary states.

Cobb spent 40 years as a high school history teacher and varsity baseball coach. He started at Rutherford High School before heading to Northern Valley Regional High School at Old Tappan. Cobb was at Northern Valley from 1962 until his retirement in 1995, according to his obituary.

While coaching baseball, Cobb received numerous accolades, including Bergen County Coach of the Year, New York Daily News All-Star Coach and he was inducted into several hall of fames, including the North Arlington High School Hall of Fame and the Northern Valley Old Tappan High School Athletic Hall of Fame, his obituary states.

"My fondest memory of Coach Cobb was sharing in his first league and state Titles in the Spring of 1965," read a tribute on Cobb's obituary. "Coach Cobb understood the game like none other, and demanded excellence in both performance and commitment. He will be truly missed. Rest in Peace Coach.'

Other tributes praised Cobb for being a great coach, teacher and mentor.

"He was a great coach who believed in “playing the game the right way," another tribute reads. "The entire team grew by leaps and bounds under his leadership and it was a true pleasure playing for him. As a Coach as well as an outstanding person, he will always hold a place in my heart."

