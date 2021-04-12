Late NJ Dad Walked Miles To Train So Wife Could Use Car For Son With Autism, Campaign Says

Support is surging for a New Jersey mom and her son after the patriarch of the family died suddenly.

Aliaksei Novikau of Wayne passed away on Nov. 28. He was 47 years old.

Meanwhile, his wife, Tanya, and their son Anthony, who has autism, are left grieving his loss.

More than $1,800 had been raised as of Saturday morning on a GoFundMe for the mother and son.

He was being remembered as a caring and devoted husband and dad.

"Any time someone needed help with something, Alex dropped whatever he was doing to lend a hand," GoFundMe founder Matt Watkins said.

"Our car broke down in the cold late at night on a Sunday. Our call woke him up but he was still there in fifteen minutes picking us up to go home. Alex walked miles to the train every day so Tanya would be able to use the car to get Anthony to and from where he needed to be."

According to his obituary, Aliaksei, who went by Alex, was born in the Ukraine and moved to Belarus in 1986. He moved to the US in 2001 and worked at Americo Group Inc. in New York for the last 20 years.

Watkins went on to say that Tanya is always smiling, and that Anthony is a reflection of his parents: "Gentle and loving, focused on his interests and also able to name almost any composer after hearing the first few notes of a piece.

"Anthony's special needs never stopped him from smiling but they do call for continuous care."

Click here to donate.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.