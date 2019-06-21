Larry Burdett, Ex-Chief And Longtime Member Of The Verona FD, Dies

Larry Burdett, who followed in his father’s footsteps and served as a firefighter in Verona for decades, has died, the township’s fire department said Thursday.

Burdett, who celebrated a birthday Thursday, failed to show up for work, first responders told Daily Voice. He was found at home by police sent on a welfare check.

A lifelong Verona resident, Burdett attended F.N. Brown and H.B. Whitehorne schools before graduating from Verona High School in 1969, according to his bio on the Old Verona web page. He was also an Eagle Scout with Troop 5.

Burdett joined the Verona Auxiliary Fire Department in June 1968. His father had served as chief of the fire department from 1959 to 1960.

He became a regular member of the department in 1974 and went on to serve as a lieutenant and a captain with Engine 1. He later served two stints as assistant chief, and an additional two terms as chief, from 1999 to 2000 and again from 2007 to 2008.

Members of the Verona firefighting community and other residents who knew him expressed shock and sadness at his passing on social media.

“Tears are streaming down my face as I write this and my hands are shaking.. I don’t have the words. My deepest and most sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. My heart, prayers, and love are with you all,” Scott Eriksen wrote.

“An all around good soul that has been taken from the world much too soon. I know he touched many people’s lives in many ways, and will be sorely missed by many. God speed, Larry. Rest In Peace,” said Susan Dua Garcia.

Funeral arrangements were pending Friday.

Jerry DeMarco contributed to this report.

