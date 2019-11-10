Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: UPDATE: 5th Grade Teacher Had Dozens Of Child Porn Images, Bergen Authorities Charge
Obituaries

Kyle Marshall, 25, Of Lafayette and Parsippany, Loved The Outdoors

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Kyle Marshall
Kyle Marshall Photo Credit: Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home

Kyle R. Marshall of Lafayette died Wednesday. He was 25 years old.

Born in Belleville, he grew up in Parsippany and graduated from Parsippany Hills High School before moving to Lafayette in 2012 with his family.

An avid fan of the outdoors, he loved camping, fishing and kayaking. He was remembered for his heart of gold and sense of humor.

He is survived by his sister, Sydney Marshall; his mother, Katherine Giokas-Marshall; his father, William C. Marshall; and loving grandmothers, Kiki Giokas and Linda Marshall. He was predeceased by his grandfathers, John E. Giokas and William C. Marshall. Also surviving are many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A visitation is scheduled Sunday at Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home, 486 Pompton Ave. in Cedar Grove, from 2 to 6 p.m.

Condolences and memories may be shared at shookscedargrove.com .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.