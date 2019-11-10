Kyle Marshall, 25, Of Lafayette and Parsippany, Loved The Outdoors

Kyle R. Marshall of Lafayette died Wednesday. He was 25 years old.

Born in Belleville, he grew up in Parsippany and graduated from Parsippany Hills High School before moving to Lafayette in 2012 with his family.

An avid fan of the outdoors, he loved camping, fishing and kayaking. He was remembered for his heart of gold and sense of humor.

He is survived by his sister, Sydney Marshall; his mother, Katherine Giokas-Marshall; his father, William C. Marshall; and loving grandmothers, Kiki Giokas and Linda Marshall. He was predeceased by his grandfathers, John E. Giokas and William C. Marshall. Also surviving are many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A visitation is scheduled Sunday at Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home, 486 Pompton Ave. in Cedar Grove, from 2 to 6 p.m.

Condolences and memories may be shared at shookscedargrove.com .

