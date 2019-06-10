Contact Us
Kenneth Williams Jr. Of Elmwood Park, 27, Was 'Marine's Marine' Who Went Above And Beyond

Kenneth Williams Jr. of Elmwood Park, 27.
Kenneth Williams Jr. of Elmwood Park, 27. Photo Credit: Ken Williams

Kenneth Richard Williams, Jr. of Elmwood Park died on May 27, Memorial Day. He was 27 years old.

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, the corporal was deployed to Afghanistan -- multiple times -- and Japan, his obituary says.

More than $3,600 had been raised as of Monday afternoon on a GoFundMe for Williams' family to assist with funeral expenses.

"If you knew Kenny, you were lucky," says the page, launched by Reggie Harrison.

"He had such a big heart and was willing to give the shirt off his back, even to a stranger.

"He was a Marine’s Marine, always willing to go above and beyond and did it with a smile."

Williams was predeceased by his mother, Joan Williams. He is survived by his father, Ken Williams, Sr.; sister Kellie Williams; and Dog Thor Williams of Elmwood Park.

Interment was at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.

