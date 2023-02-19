Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: REEL STORY: Ex-Con Nabbed With Gun Fished From Lake: Rochelle Park PD
Obituaries

Kayleigh Cocozza Of Ventnor City Dies, 34

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Kayleigh Cocozza
Kayleigh Cocozza Photo Credit: Kayleigh Cocozza Facebook

Kayleigh Ann Cocozza of Ventnor City died on Feb. 3, 2023 in Atlantic City, her obituary says. She was 34 years old.

According to her obituary, Kayleigh had been working as a waitress since getting her GED "but had so much more potential than time allowed."

Kayleigh was being remembered for her kindness, compassion and "big beautiful heart."

Services were held at the Gormley Funeral Home. Click here for Kayleigh's complete obituary.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.