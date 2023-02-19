Kayleigh Cocozza Of Ventnor City Dies, 34

Kayleigh Ann Cocozza of Ventnor City died on Feb. 3, 2023 in Atlantic City, her obituary says. She was 34 years old.

According to her obituary, Kayleigh had been working as a waitress since getting her GED "but had so much more potential than time allowed."

Kayleigh was being remembered for her kindness, compassion and "big beautiful heart."

Services were held at the Gormley Funeral Home. Click here for Kayleigh's complete obituary.

