Julie Baran, 63, Operated Successful Family Business In Green Brook Township

Julie Baran, who lived in Green Brook Township for more than two decades, died at her home surrounded by her family on Sunday. She was 63 years old

Baran and her husband, Ziggy, operated Warrenville Plumbing & Heating for many years, according to her obituary.

Their two sons and a daughter-in-law continue to run the successful family business on Warrenville Road in Green Brook.

Born in Pyrzyce, Poland, Baran and her family moved to the United States in in 1967. She lived in Irvington until she met her husband. They moved to Queens and later Brooklyn, NY.

Baran had many passions in her life including dancing, listening to music, traveling and playing tennis. What brought her the most joy, however, was being affectionately called “Babcia” by her three grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Ziggy; their two sons, Daniel and Christopher and his wife Rebekah; three grandchildren, Cameron, Kaylah and Carmela.

Baran also is survived by her brother, Jan, and his wife Krystyna; and five sisters, Jessica Burzynski, Maria Tonder, Janina Soltys and her husband Tadeusz, Lucja Lorenc and her husband Zbigniew and Helena Giermanski and her husband Bruno.

Calling hours were on Tuesday at Higgins Home for Funerals in Watchung.

A funeral mass was held on Wednesday at St. Mary’s Stony Hill Roman Catholic Church in Watchung followed by entombment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover.

Click here for Baran's complete obituary.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.