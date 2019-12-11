Contact Us
Joshua Broadhurst Of Long Valley, 24, Was Disciplined Bodybuilder With Undeniable Potential

Joshua Broadhurst, 24, of Long Valley, passed away Dec. 6.
Joshua Broadhurst, 24, of Long Valley, passed away Dec. 6. Photo Credit: Maria Elumba Broadhurst/Joshua Broadhurst

Joshua Broadhurst of Long Valley died on Dec. 6.

The 24-year-old was a fitness icon -- a disciplined and naturally-gifted bodybuilder, he was regular at Gold's Gym in Hackettstown.

Bodybuilding organization Team12 penned a heartfelt tribute in Broadhurst's memory.

Nearly every tribute recognized his unquestionable athletic potential.

Tribute: @astrongspirit Instagram

@astrongspirit Instagram

Broadhurst was born in Saipan, in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. He later moved with his parents and four siblings to New Jersey.

He graduated from West Morris Central High School, where he played soccer and baseball.

Broadhurst was most recently a server at  server at the Cheesecake Factory in Rockaway, and worked on the side coaching other bodybuilding hopefuls.

Broadhurst was a regular at Gold's Gym in Hackettstown. Many athlete in the bodybuilding community noted his potential in the sport.

@joshbhurst

"Josh was a charming, sweet boy and had a large circle of friends from school, sports, skateboarding, work and the gym," his obituary says.

"He was known for his kind, gentle ways and was loyal to the people and causes he loved as the day is long. His dry wit and sense of humor were legendary, especially among his sisters, whom he adored and protected as big brothers should."

Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 13 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Maguire-Scala Memorial Home in Hackettstown.

A funeral service will be Dec. 14, at 11 a.m., at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Hackettstown.

Burial will follow at Pequest Union Cemetery in Great Meadows.

