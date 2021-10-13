Contact Us
Jon 'JJ' Jordan Of Kearny Lived To Make Others Smile

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Jon "JJ" Jordan
Jon "JJ" Jordan Photo Credit: Jon Jordan Facebook

The Kearny community is mourning the loss of a 51-year-old man being remembered for his innate ability to bring others joy.

Jon "JJ" Jordan died suddenly on Oct. 6, his obituary says.

An El Salvador, native, Jordan lived in Kearny most of his life. He worked as an event entertainer with his family's business, Photo Bomb. 

He was also remembered as a talented musician, grateful for his membership with KPM Music.

A GoFundMe launched by Galo Aguayo remembered Jordan as "a family man who always loved on others and constantly put a smile on your face. 

"His positive energy and outlook on life impacted all people that crossed his path. He brought his joy into his job, and always went above and beyond to make sure that everyone's special day was truly memorable.

"If you ever had the chance to meet him, you would leave a little bit more full of love. He was known for his big bear hugs, love for music, and above all, his family."

The page had garnered $4,300 as of Wednesday.

Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 14 at Armitage Wiggins Funeral Home from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cremation will be private.

