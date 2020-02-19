Jersey Shore Mom Dies In Labor With First Child

Point Pleasant High School graduate Maggie Gilbert died on Feb. 13, of complications following of an emergency C-section with her firstborn son.

She was 31 years old.

More than $28,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe as of Wednesday for her newborn boy Aiden Patrick, and husband, Ryan Gilbert.

The Gilberts were just starting their lives together: Married in April 2017, the couple bought a home in Bridgewater to raise their family.

"It is unimaginable that the best and worst days of my brother's life occurred just days apart, but we are all truly blown away by the incredible strength he has shown," Maggie's sister-in-law and GoFundMe founder Kylie Gilbert wrote.

"He is focused on being the best dad possible to Aiden, who is currently in the NICU and doing well. He is our only source of comfort and joy right now and we know Maggie will live on through him."

A trust fund has been set up for Aiden Patrick Gilbert, recently born to Maggie Gilbert, 31, who died after giving birth. GoFundMe

Born in Long Branch, Maggie graduated from Point Pleasant High School in 2007.

She went on to earn her Bachelor of Science in accounting from Kean University, where she graduated summa cum laude.

She also attended the MBA program at Georgian Court University, according to her obituary posted by the O'Brien Funeral Home. She went on to work in her field at Ferraro Foods in Piscataway.

According to her obituary, Maggie loved to watch and play tennis, and was a self-proclaimed dolphin.

She loved to swim and go to the beach with her family. She loved traveling, going to the movies and spending time with her husband in their new home.

"All who encountered Maggie had the privilege of experiencing her infectious laugh and huge, kind heart. Maggie will always be remembered for how fiercely she loved her family and friends," her obituary said.

Calling hours are from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at O'Brien Funeral Home in Brick. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at St Martha's Roman Catholic Church, 3800 Herbertsville Road in Point Pleasant.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Maggie's memory to the Aiden Patrick Gilbert Trust Fund c/o Vernoia, Enterline and Brewer, 91 West End Avenue, Somerville, NJ 08876.

Click here to donate.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.