Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Bergen Scammer, 71, Charged With Conning Recent Widow Out Of $100,000
Obituaries

Jersey Shore Driver, 21, Killed In Garden State Parkway Exit Ramp Crash

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Kevin Grady
Kevin Grady Photo Credit: Kevin Grady (Facebook photo)

A 21-year-old Jersey Shore driver was killed in a crash on a Garden State Parkway exit ramp over the weekend.

Kevin Grady was attempting to leave the road at Exit 69 in Ocean Township when he lost control of his Audi A4, veered to the left and struck several small trees around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, New Jersey State Police said.

Grady's vehicle hit a large tree, bringing the car to a stop. He was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, and was later pronounced dead, NSP Sgt. Philip Curry said.

Grady, of Waretown, was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, police said.

Loved ones told Ocean County Scanner News that Grady had turned 21 on July 6. Services were pending his twin sister's return from the Coast Guard, the outlet said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.