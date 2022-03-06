Jersey City Videographer Michael Cruz Dies, 32

Support is on the rise for a heartbroken family following the unexpected death of a beloved videographer from Jersey City.

Michael J. Cruz died on Thursday, May 26 at the age of 32.

Michael graduated from Seton Hall University, where he served as a National Stroll Captain and was a devoted member of the Psi Sigma Phi Multicultural Fraternity, his obituary says.

A dedicated videographer, Michael was described as an upbeat man full of passion and creativity and was known for his love of skateboarding and movies.

Michael is survived by his loving mother, Venus Banguela; father, Luis Alvarez Cruz; dad, Brian Leslie Vado; sister, Brianna Susanna Vado; grandparents, Isaura Piris, Luis Arboleda, Efrain Banguela, and Evelyn Ciman; as well as numerous close friends.

Meanwhile, nearly $10,500 had been raised on GoFundMe for Michael’s memorial expenses as of Friday, June 3.

“Anyone that met Michael felt he left an impact,” reads his memorial. “Even through his struggles he remained a true warrior and knight.”

Michael’s funeral was held at Evergreen Funeral Home in Jersey City on Wednesday, June 1.

Click here to view/donate on GoFundMe.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.