Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Fair Lawn PD: Teens Hospitalized After Driving Car That Went Airborne Over Pedestrian Bridge
Obituaries

Jeremy Thompson, 26, Of Belleville, Artist And College Student

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Jeremy Thompson
Jeremy Thompson Photo Credit: S.W. Brown Funeral Home

Jeremy Osmond Thompson, a lifelong resident of Belleville, died Sunday. He was 26 years old.

A freelance visual artist, he was studying Visual Communications at Montclair State University.

He is survived by his parents, Henry and Martha; sister Julianne "Meg" Thompson; his grandmothers Henrietta Barrow and Joyce Thompson; as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.

Relatives and friends will be received at S.W. Brown & Son Funeral Home, 267 Centre St. in Nutley, from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday. There will be a memorial service at 8 p.m.

The funeral will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Glendale Cemetery, Bloomfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America are welcome ( https://www.sicklecelldisease.org/general-donations/ ).

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.