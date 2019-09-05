Jeremy Thompson, 26, Of Belleville, Artist And College Student

Jeremy Osmond Thompson, a lifelong resident of Belleville, died Sunday. He was 26 years old.

A freelance visual artist, he was studying Visual Communications at Montclair State University.

He is survived by his parents, Henry and Martha; sister Julianne "Meg" Thompson; his grandmothers Henrietta Barrow and Joyce Thompson; as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.

Relatives and friends will be received at S.W. Brown & Son Funeral Home, 267 Centre St. in Nutley, from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday. There will be a memorial service at 8 p.m.

The funeral will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Glendale Cemetery, Bloomfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America are welcome ( https://www.sicklecelldisease.org/general-donations/ ).

