Java Developer Dies Playing Cricket In Jersey City

An IT worker who died playing cricket in Jersey City leaves behind his pregnant wife and 7-year-old daughter, both in India.

Abhishek Kumar, who had working as a Java developer at Synechron, an IT development company, collapsed on the field at Lincoln Park on Saturday, July 16, and was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center, according to a GoFundMe page.

"Doctors from Jersey City Medical Center tried to save him and worked hard for the next several hours but unfortunately, we heard sad news late in the evening on 07/16/2022 that Abhishek is no more with us," the page reads.

Kumar was being remembered as "really-really helpful and very friendly and always came forward to help anyone in need."

A few months ago, Kumar lost his father. His death leaves his family feeling particularly helpess, the page says.

"Words cannot describe the unbearable pain and hurt of the entire family. Abhishek will be deeply missed by all of us."

