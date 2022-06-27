Contact Us
James Gelcius Of Kearny Dies, 26

Cecilia Levine
James Gelcius
James Gelcius Photo Credit: James Gelcius Facebook

James Gelcius of Kearny died on Sunday, June 19. He was 26 years old.

James grew up and lived in Kearny, and was passionate about fishing, riding his ATV, video games and listening to music, his obituary says.

Services were held June 26 with interment at oly Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.

James was predeceased by his father, Richard A. Gelcius, Jr. He is survived by his mother, Kathleen Lynch, and, one sister, Jennifer Lynch (Angel Rodriguez).

Click here for James Gelcius' complete obituary.

