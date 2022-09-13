Ithaca College Student From NJ, 20, Dies In Weekend Crash

A 20-year-old Ithaca College student from New Jersey died in a crash over the weekend, authorities said.

Shea T. Colbert, of Bridgewater, was heading southeast on Coddington Road in Ithaca, when he veered off the road, striking multiple trees Saturday, Sept. 10, New York State Police said. He was found around 8 a.m. and pronounced dead at the scene.

Colbert was a sophomore in the School of Business and graduated from Bridgewater-Raritan High School, Ithaca College officials said.

Bangs Ambulance, Ithaca Fire Department and the Medical Examiner responded.

The investigation is ongoing.

