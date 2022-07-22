Hunterdon County Painter, Father Of Baby Son Dies After Fearless Leukemia Battle, 22

Hunterdon County painter and father of a seven-month-old son Marvin Ernesto Lainez Alfaro died at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital New Brunswick on Wednesday, July 6 following a fearless four-year battle with leukemia. He was 22.

Born in Sensuntepeque, El Salvador, Marvin emigrated to the United States in 2013 and attended Hunterdon Central Regional High School, where he graduated in 2017, his obituary says.

Marvin then started working as a painter for Scott C. Rule Painting in Frenchtown and quickly became well-known for his positive attitude and upbeat personality.

Marvin is also remembered for loving amusement park rides and refusing to drive anything except for his manual transmission Subaru, which became his trademark, his memorial says.

Above all, Marvin was a devoted father to his seven-month-old son, Enzo Damian Lainez Flores.

Even throughout his grueling cancer treatments, Marvin maintained his everlasting sense of hope, dignity, and pride, continuing to live each and every day as though it were his very last.

“He appreciated every moment for the beauty that it was, and never complained once,” reads his memorial.

“It was this attitude, along with his smile, that led him to become a true inspiration to everyone that he met during the course of his illness.”

In addition to his son, Marvin leaves behind his loving longtime partner, Catheryn; his parents, Cristina and Juan; his older sister and her fiancé, Lisseth Lainez and Hector Lopez; his two younger brothers, Jason Misiel Lainez and Anthony Gabriel Lainez; as well as several extended family members and dear friends.

Marvin’s funeral was held at St. Magdalen Church in Flemington on Saturday, July 9.

Contributions can be made to the family at Marvin’s personal donation page.

“One of the things Marvin never got to accomplish was to go skydiving, but his family takes solace in knowing his spirit is free and soaring through the clouds,” reads Marvin’s obituary.

“Please, follow your own dreams and by doing so, you will honor Marvin as you live each moment to its fullest!”

Click here to view the full obituary of Marvin Ernesto Lainez Alfaro.

