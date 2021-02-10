Hunterdon County Native, Father Of Newborn Boy Scott Molesky Dies, 30

Hunterdon County native Scott Joseph Molesky, father of a newborn boy, died suddenly on Feb. 5 at the age of 30.

Born in Flemington, Molesky graduated from Bangor High School in 2009 and lived in Phillipsburg at the time of his death, his obituary says.

Molesky was known for his passion for adventure as well as outdoor activities like snowboarding and motorcycling. He also loved the Philadelphia Eagles, his memorial says.

Molesky is survived by his infant son, Ryland; his parents, Joseph and Cynthia Molesky; his brother, Michael; his sister, Pamela; his nephew, William, his niece, Emma as well as several extended family members and close friends.

“He had a big heart and was always willing to help others when needed,” reads his obituary. “His goofy smirk will be greatly missed.”

Nearly $7,000 had been raised as of Wednesday afternoon on a GoFundMe for the family's funeral expenses.

"Throughout Scotty’s life he was always a kind soul that would give the shirt off his back or a shoulder to cry on," the fundraiser says. "He was a loving son, brother, father, uncle and friend. We will all forever miss him."

Molesky’s viewing hours will be held Feb. 12 at Finegan Funeral Home in Alpha.

Donations can be made in Molesky’s name to Parent to Parent Addiction Services Inc. in Washington.

Click here for the full obituary.

