Hunterdon County Native, Devoted Mom Dies Suddenly, 40

Hunterdon County native and devoted mother Kristin April Hahn died unexpectedly at her home in Morristown on Monday, Aug. 15. She was 40.

Born in Summit, Kristin grew up in Hunterdon County and attended North Hunterdon High School in Annandale, her obituary says.

Kristin worked as a general manager for Philly Pretzel Factory in Morristown, where she had developed a reputation as the “pretzel guru” for her ability to create unique pretzels.

Kristin had a soft heart and one-of-a-kind spirit that loved spending time with family. Above all, she embraced her role as a loving mother to her son, Kevin, and daughter, Katrina.

In addition to her children, Kristin leaves behind her mother, Kathy Hudkins, and her husband, David; her father Michael Hahn, and his wife, Olena Davis; her four sisters, Kimberly, Bliss, Layla, and Masha; her two brothers, Michael, Jr. and Nicholi; her fiancé, Daniel DeFelice; her grandmothers, Beverly Sonnenberg and Susan Williams; her aunts, Caryn Neri, Susan DelNegro, and Arlene Zimmerman; as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Kristin’s services will be announced at a later date.

Donations can be made in Kristin’s memory to Mrs. Wilson's Treatment Services for Women in Morristown.

“She was known as a kind-hearted person and loved her children more than anything,” reads her obituary. “Kristin will be dearly missed by her family and friends.”

