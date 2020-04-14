Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 'Let Me Get My Teeth On You': Drunk Sussex County Man Spits, Coughs On Officers, Police Say
Obituaries

'Honest, Brave, Committed': Little Falls Fire Department President Mike Burke Dies Of COVID-19

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Little Falls Fire Department President Mike Burke died of coronavirus complications Monday.
Little Falls Fire Department President Mike Burke died of coronavirus complications Monday. Photo Credit: Little Falls PBA

Honest. Brave. Committed.

This is how longtime Little Falls firefighter Mike Burke is being remembered.

Burke, who was also the president of the borough's fire department, died Monday after battling coronavirus. He was 64 years old.

"For those who didn't know Mike, he was the epitome of what Little Falls and a public servant represent," the Little Falls PBA said.

"People like Mike only come around once in a lifetime and we are sure sad that this lifetime will be without him."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.