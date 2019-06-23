Hometown Hero, Morris County Dad Fred Detoro Dies, 52

Selfless is a word most used to described Fred Detoro of Flanders.

The longtime firefighter became an organ donor when he died on June 15 at Saint Clare's Hospital.

The community is rallying for Detoro's family -- having raised more than $530 for them on a GoFundMe as of Sunday morning.

"He had a servants soul," campaign founder Danielle Seib wrote.

"Fred was a man who would give his last dollar to someone if they needed it."

Detoro was a lifelong member of the Flanders Fire Department. He served as a chief and president, also as the fire marshal, construction official, EMS captain and OEM coordinator in Mount Olive.

He is survived by his daughters Kelsey Detoro, Morgan Detoro, and Riley Detoro; mother Catherine Detoro; sisters Bridget Terrezza, Kathleen Preziosi and Maureen Kowalik; beloved companion, Mayra Garcia; and a host of others.

A life celebration will be held Thursday, June 20 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the William J. Leber Funeral Home in Chester.

A Funeral Mass will be Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m., at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton RC Church in Flanders.

