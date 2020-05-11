'Highly Respected' Newark Police Veteran Dies Of Coronavirus

Michael Clegg, a 27-year veteran of the Newark Police Department, died of coronavirus, officials said Sunday.

Sgt. Michael Clegg, 53, passed away at Overlook Hospital in Summit, according to his family.

“Our hearts are broken by the news of Sergeant Clegg’s passing,” Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

“A 27-year tenure of public service results in strong bonds of brotherhood among fellow police officers.

"Sergeant Clegg was highly respected by his colleagues and was extremely respectable in his demeanor towards the public. We lost a good man."

Clegg joined the Newark Police Division in May 1993 and served at the 5th and 4th precincts -- most recently assigned to the 1st Precinct.

He was also a member of the Newark Police Bronze Shields, an African American police officers’ association.

Clegg is survived by his mother, Rosalia Clegg; sister, Tammy Norman; one nephew and four nieces.

“The loss of Sergeant Clegg is felt deeply throughout our ranks,” Chief of Police Darnell Henry said.

“He was a consistently reliable police officer and was known as an excellent supervisor. Sergeant Clegg blended the finest traditions from over a quarter century in policing with today’s best practices of impeccable community service and leadership of other officers."

