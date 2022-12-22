Contact Us
Head Injury Kills Morristown Mom, Loved Ones Say

Annie DeVoe
Annie DeVoe
Medeenah Fleary
A young mother in Morristown has died after a head injury, according to a fundraiser created to support her loved ones.

Medeenah Aquillah Fleary passed away on Saturday, Dec. 17, after an unexpected head injury, according to GoFundMe.

Fleary leaves behind three children, Hassan, 9, Ali, 7, and Nevaeh, 2, along with numerous family members and loved ones.

Her family has created a GoFundMe to help ease the financial burden caused by her sudden and devastating loss.

"Medeenah will always be remembered by her exuberant personality, always having a smile on her face and her beautiful heart", states family members. 

To access the GoFundMe, click here.

