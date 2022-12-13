Guardsman Killed In American Dream Mall Snowboard Fall Was 'Destined For Greatness'

A 24-year-old man who served in the Maryland National Guard died when he fell off a snowboard at the American Dream Mall, as first reported by Newsday.

Peter Mathews, of Long Island, was wearing a helmet when he fell backward while snowboarding, hit his head and became unconscious last Thursday, Dec. 8 at Big Snow, his family told the outlet. He was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Big Snow representatives in a statement to various outlets said only that ski patrol responded to a guest incident and first aid was administered.

Mathews was a traditional guardsman who served in the Maryland Air National Guard since 2020, according to the 175th Wing. He was a crew chief assigned to the 175th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, where he was had been serving on orders until his off-duty death.

"Earlier this year, Mathews mobilized with his squadron and A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft from the 104th Fighter Squadron to support two U.S. Army Europe-led exercises in Eastern Europe: Swift Response and Defender Europe 22," the the 175th Wing writes. "He was awarded the Air Force Achievement Medal for his accomplishments during those exercises."

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Golabiewski noted Mathews had a "remarkable future and was destined for greatness."

“He was in the process of following in his father’s footsteps to become a pilot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and anyone who knew Peter.”

