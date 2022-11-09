Garrett Szeto Of Scotch Plains Dies, 26

Beloved son, brother and mental wellness advocate Garrett Austin Szeto of Scotch Plains died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at the age of 26.

Garrett had countless hobbies, skills, and interests. More recently, he received a Professional Life Coaching Certificate with the Gestalt Institute of Cleveland, his obituary says.

He also loved to laugh and had practiced improv with the Steel City Improv Theater in Pittsburgh. Put that with his passion for food, and you’ve got yourself the perfect table companion.

Always working on improving himself, Garrett prioritized activities that enhanced his personal well-being, like reading and meditation. He also cared about each and every person he met and often volunteered around Pittsburgh to promote social justice, his memorial says.

Garrett loved sports, especially the Indianapolis Colts and Tottenham Hotspur of the English Premier League. He also ran the Philadelphia marathon in 2019 and more recently joined a pickleball and volleyball league, where meeting and connecting with others quickly became the highlight of his weeks.

Garrett attended the University of Pittsburgh College of Business Administration, where he earned a BS in Business Administration and Finance and graduated with honors in 2019. He more recently finished the three-year University of Pennsylvania Medical Center training program before earning his reward, which was his decision to become a Business Analyst in the Pittsburgh Enterprise Services Division.

Garrett is survived by his loving parents, Richard and Mindy; his brothers, Rory and Geoffrey; his girlfriend and partner, Bella Dougherty; his Grandmother, Julie Szeto; uncles and aunts, Andrew and Sherrie, Jonathan and Ivy, Amy and Alan and Michael and Nanci; many loving cousins; and his steadfast canine companion, Milo, as well as several extended family members and close friends.

Garrett’s funeral was held at the Bradley, Haeberle & Barth Funeral Home in Union on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Donations can be made in Garrett’s loving memory to Steel City Improv, Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh, and Caring Contact.

“Garrett’s gift to all those he loved was immeasurable,” reads Garrett’s obituary. “His gregariousness, sharp intellect, abundant empathy, and compassion will forever enhance our lives.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Garrett Austin Szeto.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.