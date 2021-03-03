Garden State Roller Girl Suzie 'Sue-Nami' Lim Dies, 32

Susan Lim died at her home in Bogota on Feb. 25. She was 32 years old.

Susan -- affectionately known as Suzie -- had a zest for adventure and roller skating, her obituary says.

She joined Garden State Rollergirls team in 2019, and was known to the team as "Sue-Nami."

In addition to skating, Suzi loved swimming in the ocean, traveling, cooking and fostering kittens, her obituary says.

Services were held at the Becker Funeral Home March 3, and cremation was private.

Suzi is survived by her significant other , Philip Larochelle; her mom Hyeran Vukas; and her brother Michael Vukas.

